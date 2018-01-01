Solskjaer wants Man Utd players to 'dominate games'

The Red Devils boss would like his players to go into every game believing they will win, regardless of the opposition

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would like his Manchester United team to 'dominate games' just like during the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

The former Red Devils forward is in charge of the club on a temporary basis until the end of the season, but has seen his side score eight goals in two games since taking over from Jose Mourinho.

United host Bournemouth on Sunday, with Solskjaer hoping his players can put in another commanding performance. He wants his players to express themselves on the pitch and go into each game with the belief they will pick up three points.

"I've been here for 15 years before and of course my football philosophy is driven by what I experienced here," the 45-year-old told Sky Sports.

"We do go and attack teams, try to dominate games and go into every game believing that we're going to win, although we respect the opposition of course.

"It's not like we used to win 5-4 every time with the boss [Alex Ferguson]. When we had Jaap [Stam], Ronny [Johnsen], Rio [Ferdinand] and Vida [Nemanja Vidic] at the back, you knew that we could keep a clean sheet, so there is a fine balance there.

"And I love seeing players express themselves. It probably comes down to that I experienced more in my football career than I ever believed, so I want other players to have the same feeling when they've finished their careers - that means we need to win."

Solskjaer has not had much time to change things at Old Trafford just yet, but believes he will have to make some tactical adjustments in January before United's fixture list becomes more difficult.

"Tactics is one side of it but we haven't changed many of the tactics," he explained. "We've just asked them to go out and express themselves because we need to see what they're capable of as well for when we get to the bigger games.

"Tactically, we'll get time to work more, we get weeks now in January to work on the other side of it because it's all been about us in the first couple of games.

They've been games that we feel we can go and dominate and tweak it just a little bit defensively. No disrespect to those two teams that we've played, but now my job was to tell them about the mindset that Manchester United teams do have when they go into games."

After the visit of Bournemouth on Sunday, Man Utd face Newcastle away on Wednesday, January 2 and then host Reading in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, January 5 before a trip to Wembley to take on Tottenham eight days later.