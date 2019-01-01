'Might be none, might be one, might be two!' - Solskjaer updates on Man Utd January incomings

The Red Devils boss has insisted that, while he is hopeful of bringing in new faces in the winter window, changes are more likely next summer

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has kept his cards close to his chest regarding potential January signings at the club, insisting that it is always easier to do deals in the summer.

The Red Devils boss has previously confirmed that he hopes to enter the market when the winter window opens, insisting that "the money is there" for players to arrive at the club.

United's disappointing start to the 2019-20 season, that sees them languishing in 10th place in the Premier League table having suffered four defeats in 11 matches, has reinforced calls for Solskjaer to improve his squad.

One player on the club's radar is striker Mario Mandzukic, with United closing in on sealing a £9 million ($11m) deal for the Croatian as Solskjaer looks to bolster his attacking options.

Indeed, the Red Devils have been relying on Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial to carry the goalscoring burden after allowing both Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to leave the club to join giants .

Declan Rice is another on United's radar and, although any deal for the West Ham midfielder would likely not go through until next summer, Solskjaer reiterated that there could well be new additions in January.

When asked about possible arrivals in the winter window, he told reporters: "The priority now is to get the players fit and get to the next round [of the ].

"We always look at the long term with transfers, it might be none, might be one, might be two in January. It's always the summer... you can’t really do too many big deals in January."

United face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday where a win would guarantee them a place in the last 32 of the competition.

Reflecting on the club's European campaign to date, Solskjaer added: "We’ve seen some young players getting a chance and doing well.

"Mason's [Greenwood] given us a winner, Brandon [Williams] was fantastic in Belgrade, Jimmy [Garner] came through that game really well. We have given other players a chance to play which is important in the long run.

"For me, it’s been good to give the young kids a chance. Good to see young players play games and we’ve kept three clean sheets and that’s impressive."

After facing Partizan, United turn their attentions back to Premier League action as they welcome to Old Trafford on November 10.