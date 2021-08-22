The Red Devils manager felt the Saints were too cynical with their 'flying tackles' on Sunday during their 1-1 draw in the Premier League

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took issue with Southampton's physical approach in their 1-1 draw on Sunday, claiming the Saints fouled Bruno Fernandes in the build-up to their goal and generally exerted a rugby-like style in their "flying tackles".

Solskjaer said he appreciates referees being more leniant but warned the Premier League must still protect players, echoing the comments of Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp the day before.

His men battled back from their early deficit to secure a point when Paul Pogba assisted Mason Greenwood, but he was left disappointed by the result.

What angered Solskjaer?

Solskjaer felt United should have been awarded a free-kick for Jack Stephens' challenge on Fernandes in the build-up to Southampton's goal.

Fernandes was furious with the tough tackle, being booked for his protests - and his manager was similarly unhappy in his post-match press conference.

What has been said?

"We should do better, if you don't get a foul, we should make sure we block the shot, put your body on the line and make sure they don't get a strike on target," Solskjaer said. "That being said, it's a foul, he goes straight through Bruno, with his armpit across him.

"We can't go from one extreme of basketball to rugby now. I like the more lenient way, it's more men's football but still, that's a foul. You could see early on, with the fans, it gets the crowd going flying into tackles and we did suffer a few tackles that was part of their thinking early on if you like."

The head coach enjoyed the goal Manchester United produced to level proceedings but was displeased with their subsequent inability to get another.

"We did well to get the goal, build pressure, had another five or six mins with a good spell and then we lost our way a little bit and maybe tiredness, sloppiness came in and we gave their crowd stuff to cheer about because they had a few counter-attacks and some dangerous moments," he said.

"When Jadon [Sancho] came on, I thought he looked really sharp for the first 10 or 15 minutes but then the whole team fell away and in the last 15 minutes we didn't play particularly well.

"We [recalled Anthony Martial because] we wanted to get Anthony going, to have [another forward], Anthony to drift into the left and Mason coming inside from the right. Mason scores a very good goal, he didn't have one of his best days, but he still contributes."

