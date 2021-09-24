Solskjaer: Man Utd star Ronaldo can play into his 40s

The 36-year-old has scored in all of his first three games back with the Red Devils

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that Cristiano Ronaldo could play at the top level into his 40s.

Ronaldo has begun his second spell at United in great form, scoring four goals in his first three games back at the club.

Though Ronaldo will be 37 in February, Solskjaer has said the Portugal star keeps himself in such good physical shape that he can keep going for several more years.

What was said?

‘’I wouldn’t be surprised if he was still playing at 40, not at all,’’ Solskjaer told reporters.

‘’The way he looks after himself, that’s the key, that’s the key to it all and, of course, some genes. There must be some genes in there! He has put every single ounce of energy and effort into becoming the player he is.

‘’He deserves every single plaudit that he gets for first, his own physical state but, even more impressively, when you have achieved as much as he has. He is still just as hungry as ever.

‘’His mentality is still absolutely spot on and that’s just desire from inside of him and he’s going to keep going until his legs or even his head say no that’s it, I've given everything now."

What's next for Man Utd?

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Aston Villa on Saturday, as United look to stay level on points with Chelsea and Liverpool at the top of the table.

Article continues below

United will then face Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday after dropping their European opener against Young Boys.

Should Ronaldo feature against Villarreal, he would break the all-time record for Champions League appearances.

Further reading