Solskjaer has no excuses if Tranmere beat Man Utd – Mellon

The Scot has warned the Old Trafford boss not to complain about the state of the Prenton Park pitch ahead of the FA Cup tie

Tranmere Rovers manager Micky Mellon has warned that they should not line up an excuse of their poor pitch should the visitors suffer a shock result in the fourth round on Sunday.

The Merseyside club have already caused a stir in the competition this season by recovering from three goals down to force to a replay, which they subsequently won 2-1 on Thursday.

The state of the Prenton Park pitch caught the eye in the midweek match, with large bare patches and sand evident on the surface.

However, the Scot says that the pitch, which is shared with ’s women, should not be considered a levelling factor.

“People get confused and think they've got to play on a different pitch. We'll play on the same pitch,” he said.

“What if it's windy? What if it's hailstones? Good players can adapt and adjust to anything, that's what you expect of them.

“They know what the outcome has got to be and that's got to be trying to win a game of football and good players will find a way of doing that on any surface.”

Meanwhile, he said he had some sympathy for the pressure that the Norwegian finds himself under after losing four of their last seven games.

“For every football manager, I know how tough it is, regardless of where they are and what their situation is. We have different challenges and it's tough for everybody,” he said.

Solskjaer, meanwhile, has warned his players that they will have to be double concentrated for this game.

“The pitch is not great but that's the same for both of us,” he said. “The players just have to be focused and ready. There are divots everywhere. So everyone has just got to be focused, both for injuries but also, of course, the bounce of the ball.”

United are once again depleted in numbers, with Marcus Rashford joining the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay on the sidelines once more, although both Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly could be in line to feature, the latter after a long period out injured.