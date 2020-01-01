Solskjaer confirms Maguire likely to miss Man Utd's clash with Norwich through injury

The Red Devils boss does not expect the centre-back to return to full fitness in time for the Canaries' arrival at OId Trafford on Saturday

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Harry Maguire is a major doubt for 's Premier League clash with Norwich on Saturday.

Maguire suffered a knock in the first half of United's 0-0 draw at in the third round of the but played through the pain barrier to complete the full 90 minutes.

The 26-year-old was left out of the semi-final meeting with due to the issue, with Phil Jones drafted in as his replacement in the heart of the defence.

United were beaten 3-1 at Old Trafford in Tuesday's night's first-leg tie and are now facing an uphill battle to progress to the final in the return fixture at the Etihad Stadium on January 29.

The Red Devils looked far more vulnerable at the back in the absence of Maguire, with Solskjaer forced to concede post-match that the centre-back is unlikely to feature against Norwich at the weekend.

When asked how long Maguire will be out of action for, Solskjaer told reporters: "We don’t know. It is not going to be a long-term one.

"But I don’t think he will be ready for the weekend. Let’s see."

Jones was handed his first start since November against City and was seen limping towards the end of the game, but Solskjaer played down concerns over the 27-year-old's physical condition.

"Jones had cramp. It was his first 90 minutes for a while, but he came through it. It was just cramp," he said.

United will be aiming to beat Norwich to stay within touch of fourth-placed in the Premier League standings, with five points currently separating the two teams.

Solskjaer's side have been plagued by inconsistency throughout the 2019-20 campaign, with their last victory coming at Turf Moor on December 28.

The Norwegian is aiming to add to his squad in the January window in order to boost their bid for qualification, with Goal revealing that the club have made contact with Wolves to discuss the availability of prized duo Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez.

Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, meanwhile, is also a target for the Red Devils.

Solskjaer has admitted that he has the backing of United's board to make changes, but he would like to keep his current squad intact, amid rumours Ashley Young could be on his way to Serie A giants Inter.