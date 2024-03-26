Slovenia vs Portugal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Slovenia will take on Portugal in an international friendly at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday.

Portugal's excellent form in the Euro qualifiers- winning 10 out of 10 group games - will give them plenty of confidence ahead of the finals in June. This is a perfect opportunity to test the depth of the squad and it is expected that the team will field a fresh lineup, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, for this friendly.

Slovenia scored the same number of points as group winners Denmark in their qualifiers and will be eyeing a good display of hard work as they prepare for the upcoming continental competition.

Slovenia vs Portugal kick-off time

Date: March 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm GMT Venue: Stozice Stadium

The match will be played at the Stozice Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Slovenia vs Portugal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. However, Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Slovenia team news

Slovenia boasts notable players in their lineup, including Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig's Sesko, a promising 20-year-old forward. They will be expected to feature in this friendly against Portugal.

Slovenia predicted XI: Oblak; Balkovec, Bijol, Drkusic, Stojanovic; Mlakar, Kurtic, Cerin, Horvat; Sesko, Sporar

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak, Vid Belec, Igor Vekić Defenders: Žan Karničnik, Jure Balkovec, Miha Blažič, Jaka Bijol, Erik Janža, Petar Stojanović, Vanja Drkušić, David Brekalo Midfielders: Jon Gorenc Stanković, Benjamin Verbič, Sandi Lovrić, Timi Max Elšnik, Jasmin Kurtić, Tomi Horvat, Adam Gnezda Čerin Forwards: Andraž Šporar, Benjamin Šeško, Žan Celar, Jan Mlakar, Žan Vipotnik, Nino Žugelj

Portugal team news

Portugal have released eight players - Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Palhinha, Nelson Semedo, Toti Gomes, Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes, and Goncalo Ramos - from the squad after their match against Sweden. This paves the way for those who missed that game, including Cristiano Ronaldo, to step into the lineup

Portugal predicted XI: Patricio; Dalot, Pepe, A Silva, Cancelo; Danilo, R Neves, Vitinha; Otavio, Ronaldo, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diego Costa, Jose SA, Rui Patricio Defenders: Antonio Silva, Diogo Leite, Goncalo Inacio, Joao Mario, Joao Canscelo, Diogol Dalot, Pepe, Nuno Mendes, Raphael Guerreiro Midfielders: Joao Neves, Matheus Nunes, Otavio, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Bruma Forwards: Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincao, Conceicao, Joao Felix, Jota Silva

Head-to-Head Record

This is the first-ever meeting between Slovenia and Portugal.

