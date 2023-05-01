Sir Jim Ratcliffe demands control of Manchester United transfers as part of bid for majority stake in club

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to take charge of Man Utd's recruitment process if his bid to take over the club proves successful.

Final bids made for Man Utd

Ratcliffe offer includes key demand

Billionaire wants to take charge of transfers

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe's bid for Manchester United includes a demand to take control of transfers as soon as the takeover deal is agreed, according to the Daily Telegraph. The British billionaire's INEOS firm want to take a controlling stake in the Red Devils, allowing the possibility of the Glazer family staying on as minority shareholders. If an agreement is reached, Ratcliffe wants to take charge of recruitment immediately rather than wait until the sale process is completed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The summer transfer window opens on June 10 and manager Erik ten Hag is keen to strengthen his squad. The Dutchman has already made it clear that his team needs a new No.9, with Tottenham's Harry Kane having emerged as a top target. United are also expected to offload some unwanted stars, with as many as 13 players tipped to leave at the end of the season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ratcliffe is not the only bidder for Manchester United. Global investment firm Carlyle are also in talks with the Glazers, while a Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad is also in the running to take over the Premier League club.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? The Red Devils are back in Premier League action on Thursday against Brighton.