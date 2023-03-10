Should Bayern Munich sign Spurs striker Harry Kane? Uli Hoeness reacts to talk of €100m transfer for Bundesliga champions

Uli Hoeness expects Bayern Munich to complete a €100m (£88m/$106m) transfer at some stage, but is not convinced that Harry Kane is the right target.

England captain a proven goalscorer

Approaching final year of contract

German giants said to be keen

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Tottenham striker, who has become Spurs’ all-time leading goal scorer this season, continues to see questions asked of his future in north London as he is yet to extend a contract that is due to expire in 2024. Bundesliga champions Bayern are said to be one of the England captain’s many suitors – and they could offer him a shot at landing the major silverware he craves – but honorary president and supervisory board member Hoeness has suggested that he would vote against any big-money approach for Kane.

WHAT THEY SAID: Hoeness has told Sky Deutschland: “I can imagine a player coming who costs 100 million euros. But in the case of Kane in particular, I've expressed my opinion. He's almost 30 years old. Last year, Tottenham rejected an offer from City for €160m. That's why I said it wasn't a transfer for Bayern.”

Hoeness added on merely expressing a “private opinion”: "I'm one of nine board members and if the other eight say he'll be bought, then he'll be bought. We live in a democracy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Hoeness is not convinced that Kane would be the answer for Bayern, former midfielder Dietmar Hamann would welcome the 29-year-old’s presence in Bavaria. He has told Sky: “I would like to see him play for a team that can win the Champions League. He's turning 30 and it would probably be his last chance this summer or next to do anything else.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Kane - with 201 total Premier League goals and 53 efforts for England to his name - has been giving little away when it comes to his future plans, although he has never shied away from the fact that he wants to win something before the day comes to hang up his boots and admits that top-four challenges are not enough to satisfy collective ambition at Spurs.