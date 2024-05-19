Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham Hotspur finish their topsy-turvy Premier League campaign with a trip to face rock-bottom Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon, knowing just a single point would ensure a fifth-place finish.

A campaign that started so promisingly under Ange Postecoglou has somewhat fizzled out down the stretch after Tuesday's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City confirmed Spurs had missed out on Champions League football. The Blades, meanwhile, suffered a 1-0 loss at Everton last time out and have already started preparations for life in the second tier next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Tottenham kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Bramall Lane

The Premier League match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.

It will kick off at 4:00 pm BST on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur will not be available to watch and stream.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Anel Ahmedhodzic returns after suspension here, while Mason Holgate is back available, having been ineligible to face his parent club, Everton.

Sheffield United will also expect to see Ben Osborn, Andre Brooks, and Oliver Arblaster return for the last day, although they are still missing the likes of Chris Basham, George Baldock, and Oli McBurnie.

Sheffield United possible XI: Foderingham; Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Trusty; Bogle, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Brooks; Brereton Diaz, Archer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbic, Foderingham, A. Davies, Amissah Defenders: Ahmedhedzic, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson, Larouci, Bogle Midfielders: Hamer, Souza, McAtee, Slimane, Norwood, Osborn, Brooks, Arblaster Forwards: Archer, McBurnie, Brewster, Osula, Brereton Diaz

Tottenham team news

The Spurs injury report is largely unchanged from the midweek defeat to Manchester City, where there were eight injury absentees who will also miss the trip to Bramall Lane.

Richarlison (calf), Yves Bissouma (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Fraser Forster (foot), Destiny Udogie (thigh), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Ben Davies (calf) and Timo Werner (thigh) will all sit out here, while Giovani Lo Celso is a new injury worry after suffering a knee issue.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Dragusin, Van de Ven; Sarr, Hojbjerg; Kulusevski, Maddison, Johnson; Son

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 16/09/23 Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Sheffield United Premier League 02/03/23 Sheffield United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur FA Cup 02/05/21 Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Sheffield United Premier League 17/01/21 Sheffield United 1-3 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 02/07/20 Sheffield United 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

