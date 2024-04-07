Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Blues are 10th in the standings and desperate to add more wins to their season whereas Sheffield United are struggling to get off the bottom of the league standings.

Chelsea will be high on confidence after their stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United which includes a late winner in added time. Sheffield are winless in their last six games across all competitions and will be desperate for a point.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: April 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 5.30 pm BST Venue: Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. However, live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Cameron Archer is nearing a return from a calf problem and is expected to return to action soon.

Gustavo Hamer is likely to overcome a minor injury picked up in the last match, but Daniel Jebbison (illness), Chris Basham (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Tom Davies (unspecified), George Baldock (calf), John Egan (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), and Max Lowe (ankle) remain under medical supervision for the foreseeable future.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Grbic; Holgate, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic; Bogle, Arblaster, Hamer, Souza, Trusty; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grbić, Foderingham, Amissah, Davies Defenders: Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson Midfielders: Larouci, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Bogle, Osborn, Brooks Forwards: Brereton Díaz, McBurnie, Osula, Blacker

Chelsea team news

Both Ben Chilwell and Robert Sanchez (unspecified) missed the game against Manchester United due to injuries.

Each of them is a considerable doubt for the upcoming match, and Mauricio Pochettino will be without Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), and Wesley Fofana (knee) for the trip to Sheffield.

Additionally, Moises Caicedo's accumulation of his ninth yellow card of the season puts him just one booking away from a two-match ban.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Madueke; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 16/12/23 Premier League Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United 21/03/21 FA Cup Chelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United 08/02/21 Premier League Sheffield United 1 - 2 Chelsea 07/11/20 Premier League Chelsea 4 - 1 Sheffield United 11/07/20 Premier League Sheffield United 3 - 0 Chelsea

