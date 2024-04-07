This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Cole Palmer inspires Chelsea to 4-3 win over Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Premier League
team-logo
Bramall Lane
team-logo
LIVE UPDATES ON GOAL
GOAL

Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueChelseaSheffield United vs ChelseaSheffield United

How to watch the Premier League match between Sheffield United and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will take on Chelsea in the Premier League at Bramall Lane on Sunday. The Blues are 10th in the standings and desperate to add more wins to their season whereas Sheffield United are struggling to get off the bottom of the league standings.

Chelsea will be high on confidence after their stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United which includes a late winner in added time. Sheffield are winless in their last six games across all competitions and will be desperate for a point.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sheffield United vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date:April 6, 2024
Kick-off time:5.30 pm BST
Venue:Bramall Lane

The match will be played at the Bramall Lane on Sunday, with kick-off at 5.30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

TBDWatch here

The match will not be shown live in the UK. However, live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Sheffield United team news

Cameron Archer is nearing a return from a calf problem and is expected to return to action soon.

Gustavo Hamer is likely to overcome a minor injury picked up in the last match, but Daniel Jebbison (illness), Chris Basham (ankle), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Tom Davies (unspecified), George Baldock (calf), John Egan (ankle), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), and Max Lowe (ankle) remain under medical supervision for the foreseeable future.

Sheffield United predicted XI: Grbic; Holgate, Robinson, Ahmedhodzic; Bogle, Arblaster, Hamer, Souza, Trusty; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Grbić, Foderingham, Amissah, Davies
Defenders:Ahmedhodžić, Trusty, Holgate, Robinson
Midfielders:Larouci, Ben Slimane, McAtee, Souza, Hamer, Norwood, Bogle, Osborn, Brooks
Forwards:Brereton Díaz, McBurnie, Osula, Blacker

Chelsea team news

Both Ben Chilwell and Robert Sanchez (unspecified) missed the game against Manchester United due to injuries.

Each of them is a considerable doubt for the upcoming match, and Mauricio Pochettino will be without Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Levi Colwill (toe), Christopher Nkunku (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (thigh), and Wesley Fofana (knee) for the trip to Sheffield.

Additionally, Moises Caicedo's accumulation of his ninth yellow card of the season puts him just one booking away from a two-match ban.

Chelsea predicted XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Badiashile, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Madueke; Jackson

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom
Defenders:Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Gusto
Midfielders:Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei
Forwards:Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionMatch
16/12/23Premier LeagueChelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United
21/03/21FA CupChelsea 2 - 0 Sheffield United
08/02/21Premier LeagueSheffield United 1 - 2 Chelsea
07/11/20Premier LeagueChelsea 4 - 1 Sheffield United
11/07/20Premier LeagueSheffield United 3 - 0 Chelsea

Useful links

Advertisement