Sheffield United promoted to Premier League as Championship runners-up after win against West Brom

Sheffield United have secured promotion to the Premier League after they beat West Brom 2-0 at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.

Berge opened scoring for hosts

Ahmedhodzic then doubled their lead

Win secures runner-up spot for Blades

WHAT HAPPENED? After Sander Berge's goal 58 minutes into the Championship clash, Anel Ahmedhodzic deflected the ball in to the net to ensure the Blades finish in the top two of the league this season, with third-place side Luton sitting seven points behind them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Paul Heckingbottom's team return to the top flight two years after their relegation to the Championship. The Blades spent two years in a row in the Premier League and despite finishing ninth in the table in 2019-20, they ended up coming in last the following year.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SHEFFIELD UNITED? The newly-promoted side will have to settle for second place in the Championship as Burnley are already too far ahead of them heading into the final matches of the season.