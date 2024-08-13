How to watch today's Sheffield United vs Wrexham Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bramall Lane will stage the first round Carabao Cup encounter between Sheffield United and Wrexham on Tuesday.
Both sides are coming off wins in their respective league openers. The hosts defeated Preston North End 2-0 in the Championship, while the Red Dragons marked their return to League One with a 2-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sheffield United vs Wrexham kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Bramall Lane
The Carabao Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham will be played at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, August 13, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Sheffield United vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the Carabao Cup match between Sheffield United and Wrexham will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Check out GOAL's Live Match for updates.
Team news & squads
Sheffield United team news
Defender Jamie Shackleton is out for at least a month due to a knee injury, while Sam McCallum is ruled out with a hamstring problem.
Tyrese Campbell will eye his Sheffield United debut after joining the club from Stoke City.
Sheffield United possible XI: Grbic; Seriki, Souttar, Robinson, Burrows; Brewster, Souza, Arblaster, Slimane; Peck; Campbell.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grbic, A. Davies, Faxon
|Defenders:
|Gilchrist, Trusty, Souttar, Burrows, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies, Seriki
|Midfielders:
|Arblaster, Hamer, O'Hare, Souza, T. Davies, Slimane, Coulibaly, Brooks, Peck
|Forwards:
|Brewster, Moore, Marsh, Campbell
Wrexham team news
Paul Mullin is unlikely to be risked here despite Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson confirming that the forward's return to full training.
With the likes of Andy Cannon and Ollie Palmer in the XI, the matchday squad can be expected to be a repeat from the Wycombe win.
Wrexham possible XI: Burton; Barnett, Scarr, O'Connell, O'Connor, McClean; Cannon, Dobson, Lee; Dalby, Palmer.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall
|Defenders:
|Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean
|Midfielders:
|McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Rathbone
|Forwards:
|Palmer, Mullin, Marriott, Waters, Dalby, Fletcher, Bickerstaff, Edwards, Rainbird
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Sheffield United and Wrexham across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 7, 2023
|Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham
|FA Cup
|January 29, 2023
|Wrexham 3-3 Sheffield United
|FA Cup
|September 21, 2004
|Wrexham 2-3 Sheffield United
|League Cup
|August 26, 1997
|Sheffield United 3-1 Wrexham
|League Cup
|August 12, 1997
|Wrexham 1-1 Sheffield United
|League Cup