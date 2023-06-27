Shakira recalls finding out Gerard Pique had 'betrayed' her while father was in intensive care

Shakira has recalled finding out that Gerard Pique had "betrayed" her while her father was in intensive care.

Having announced the breakdown of her relationship with Pique, who played for Manchester United and Barcelona in his career, her father flew to the Spanish city to be with her.

She has revealed that he was "gravely injured" in an accident at her son's first communion.

The multi-million selling popstar told People: "I was finding out through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU."

Shakira and Pique have two children together, and she added: "The man I have loved the most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I needed him the most. I couldn't talk to him, or go to my best friend for the advice I needed so much."

Her father has undergone a painful recovery from his injuries but is on the mend.

Pique was accused of cheating after the relationship was over, with Shakira infamously said to have discovered that a pot of strawberry jam - which Pique dislikes - had been eaten while she was away from home, and she allegedly discovered from there the World Cup winner's infidelity.

The breakup has since been referenced in Shakira's single Te Felicito, while she has also referenced Pique's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in a new diss track, which has topped Spotify's global streaming chart.

In that song, Shakira sang that Pique "traded a Ferrari for a Twingo".