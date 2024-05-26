Sevilla vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the LaLiga match between Sevilla and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sevilla will take on Barcelona in their final La Liga game of the season at the R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.

Barcelona have secured second place in the league standings with 82 points but they are 12 points behind champions Real Madrid. Having lost only one out of their last five fixtures, the visitors will be confident of picking up a win in their last outing.

Sevilla are 13th and struggling, having lost their last three games in a row. It will be a difficult task for them. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off time

Date: May 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium

The match will be played at the R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Boubakary Soumare's return from suspension will give Sevilla a boost but three starters from the loss against Athletic - Jesus Navas, Lucas Ocampos, and Marcos Acuna - missed training this week and could be doubtful for the game.

Oliver Torres, Isaac Romero, Djibril Sow, Erik Lamela, and Nemanja Gudelj will all be absent.

Sevilla predicted XI: Nyland; Salas, Bade, Ramos; Sanchez, Soumare, Agoume, Acuna; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Nyland Defenders: Bade, Marcao, Ramos, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez Midfielders: Soumare, Jordan, Hannibal Forwards: En-Nesyri, Veliz, Mir, Mariano, Ocampos, Suso, Januzaj

Barcelona team news

For Barcelona, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong are still recovering and will not be available for the final match of the season.

Xavi will name his strongest available names on the team sheet in his final match as Barca boss.

Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/09/23 Barcelona 1 - 0 Sevilla La Liga 06/02/23 Barcelona 3 - 0 Sevilla La Liga 04/09/22 Sevilla 0 - 3 Barcelona La Liga 04/04/22 Barcelona 1 - 0 Sevilla La Liga 22/12/21 Sevilla 1 - 1 Barcelona La Liga

