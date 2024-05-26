Sevilla vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Sevilla will take on Barcelona in their final La Liga game of the season at the R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday.
Barcelona have secured second place in the league standings with 82 points but they are 12 points behind champions Real Madrid. Having lost only one out of their last five fixtures, the visitors will be confident of picking up a win in their last outing.
Sevilla are 13th and struggling, having lost their last three games in a row. It will be a difficult task for them. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off time
|Date:
|May 26, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium
The match will be played at the R. Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Sevilla team news
Boubakary Soumare's return from suspension will give Sevilla a boost but three starters from the loss against Athletic - Jesus Navas, Lucas Ocampos, and Marcos Acuna - missed training this week and could be doubtful for the game.
Oliver Torres, Isaac Romero, Djibril Sow, Erik Lamela, and Nemanja Gudelj will all be absent.
Sevilla predicted XI: Nyland; Salas, Bade, Ramos; Sanchez, Soumare, Agoume, Acuna; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dmitrovic, Nyland
|Defenders:
|Bade, Marcao, Ramos, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Soumare, Jordan, Hannibal
|Forwards:
|En-Nesyri, Veliz, Mir, Mariano, Ocampos, Suso, Januzaj
Barcelona team news
For Barcelona, Alejandro Balde, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong are still recovering and will not be available for the final match of the season.
Xavi will name his strongest available names on the team sheet in his final match as Barca boss.
Barcelona possible XI: Pena; Kounde, Cubarsi, Martinez, Cancelo; Pedri, Christensen, Gundogan; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Martinez, Cubarsi, Alonso, Cancelo, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, Roberto, Fermin
|Forwards:
|Torres, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30/09/23
|Barcelona 1 - 0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|06/02/23
|Barcelona 3 - 0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|04/09/22
|Sevilla 0 - 3 Barcelona
|La Liga
|04/04/22
|Barcelona 1 - 0 Sevilla
|La Liga
|22/12/21
|Sevilla 1 - 1 Barcelona
|La Liga