Sevilla vs Real Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Real Madrid will be looking to register their fifth straight win in all competitions when they take on Sevilla in Saturday's La Liga game at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Carlo Ancelotti's men will also aim to widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack from atop the league standings after last beating Osasuna 4-0, while Sevilla hunt for their third win across all competitions.
The hosts were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Rayo Vallecano in the domestic circuit, with the spotlight also following Sergio Ramos - on his second stint with his boyhood club - turning up against the side he represented between 2005 and 2021.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Sevilla vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 21, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|5:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
The Spanish Primera Division match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville, Spain.
It will kick off at 5:30 pm BST on October 21 in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Sevilla vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams
The game is available to watch and stream online live through LaLigaTV, Viaplay Sports 2 and via the Viaplay app.
Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates here on GOAL.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Spanish La Liga football in the 2023-24 season
Stream live football on Viaplay: App, prices, subscription packages, platforms & full list of competitions to watch
Team news & squads
Sevilla team news
Marko Dmitrovic, Mariano Diaz, Erik Lamela and Alfonso Pastor are among the list of absentees for the hosts, while Marcao and Tanguy Nianzou have returned from injuries but are unlikely to make the XI.
Ivan Rakitic is likely to feature ahead of Fernando in midfield, with Lucas Ocampos, Ramos and Jesus Navas also looking to start on Saturday, while Youssef En-Nesyri should continue up front.
Sevilla possible XI: Nyland; Navas, Bade, Ramos, Pedrosa; Rakitic, Sow; Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio; En-Nesyri.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Nyland
|Defenders:
|Bade, Nianzou, Marcao, Gattoni, Ramos, Gudelj, Salas, Acuna, Pedrosa, Navas, Sanchez
|Midfielders:
|Soumare, Fernando, Sow, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Januzaj
|Forwards:
|En-Nesyri, Mir, Ocampos, Suso, Lukebakio
Real Madrid team news
Ancelotti is expecting to have the likes of David Alaba and Vinicius Junior available for selection, although Arda Guler would need some more time to attain full fitness.
Andriy Lunin, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois make up for the list of injuries at the club, while Nacho is out suspended.
As Joselu is set to continue up front, and Toni Kroos set to partner Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde in the middle, Eduardo Camavinga would be looking at a deeper defensive role against Sevilla.
Real Madrid possible XI: Kepa; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos; Bellingham; Joselu, Vinicius.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kepa
|Defenders:
|Alaba, Rudiger, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez
|Midfielders:
|Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric
|Forwards:
|Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 27, 2023
|Sevilla 1-2 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Oct 22, 2022
|Real Madrid 3-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|Apr 17, 2022
|Sevilla 2-3 Real Madrid
|La Liga
|Nov 28, 2021
|Real Madrid 2-1 Sevilla
|La Liga
|May 9, 2021
|Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla
|La Liga