Mason Greenwood: Getafe's La Liga rivals Sevilla among host of clubs interested in signing Man Utd outcast

Exiled Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood wants to make his loan to Getafe permanent, but he is attracting interest from other Spanish clubs.

Greenwood is said to be open to signing for the Madrid club on a full-time basis after making a strong start to his spell there, following his drawn-out exit from Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old had charges of attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against him dropped in February. He subsequently joined Getafe on loan on transfer deadline day in August after it was confirmed he would leave Man Utd at the end of a lengthy internal inquiry.

It has been reported that the striker is enjoying life in Spain and is prepared to commit himself to Getafe longer-term. He netted his first goal for the club in the recent 2-2 draw with Celta Vigo.

However, according to The Mirror, his current club may not be his only suitors. Sevilla are also said to be interested in signing him from United, where he is under contract until 2025, as well as a number of other unnamed La Liga sides.

The Europa League winners are competing in the Champions League again this season, although they are marooned in the bottom half of the Spanish top flight.

Greenwood was suspended by United in January 2022 when accusations against him emerged online. The club had considered reintegrating him into the squad after all charges were dropped in February 2023.

However, following backlash from fans, staff and politicians, they made a U-turn and decided he could not continue his career at United.