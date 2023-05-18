Sevilla vs Juventus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Sevilla and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will lock horns with Sevilla in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Thursday.

There was nothing to separate the two sides when they met last week in Turin as they were locked in a 1-1 draw. It will be a tough challenge for Juventus to beat Sevilla on their home turf since the La Liga outfit have never lost a tie when playing host in the second leg.

In fact, they have won 24 of their last 27 Europa League matches at the Sanchez-Pizjuan and will hope to better their record to secure a berth in the final.

Meanwhile, after getting knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Inter, the Europa League remains Juventus' only hope of securing silverware. They have picked up three wins on the trot, against Lecce, Atalanta and Cremonese, which has fired them to the second spot in Serie A and will hope to bring that good form in Europe to topple Sevilla at their fortress.

Sevilla vs Juventus kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan

How to watch Sevilla vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

The visitors will miss Joan Jordan, Marcao and Suso with injuries for this fixture. Meanwhile, Lucas Ocampos will hope to be fit enough to feature in this crucial clash after he sustained a muscle injury in the first leg.

Yassine Bounou should start between the sticks ahead of La Liga keeper Marko Dmitrovic with Youssef En-Nesyri to replace Rafa Mir up front, despite the latter scoring against Real Valladolid in the last match.

Sevilla possible XI: Bounou; Navas, Gudelj, Bade, Acuna; Fernando, Rakitic; Ocampos, Lamela, Gil; En-Nesyri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dmitrovic, Bounou, Arbol. Defenders: Montiel, Telles, Rekik, Nianzou, Acuna, Perez, Scotta, Hormigo, Bade. Midfielders: Gudelj, Rakitic, Lamela, Fernando, Torres, Alvarez. Forwards: Rafa Mir, En-Nesyri, Navas, Gomez, Gil, Ocampos.

Juventus team news

Juventus will again be without Paul Pogba, who was substituted after he suffered a thigh injury against Cremonese.

Meanwhile, defenders Mattia De Sciglio and captain Leonardo Bonucci are also unavailable with injuries. Bremer could replace the centre-back.

Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio. Defenders: Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Rugani, Huijsen. Midfielders: Locatelli, Cuadrado, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli, Barrenechea. Forwards: Chiesa, Valhovic, Milik, Kostic, Kean, Di Maria, Iling-Junior.

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five matches between the two sides, Juventus have won two while Sevilla have triumphed on one occasion. Two matches have been drawn.

Date Match Competition 11/05/2023 Juventus 1-1 Sevilla UEL 23/11/2016 Sevilla 1-3 Juventus UCL 15/09/2016 Juventus 0-0 Sevilla UCL 09/12/2015 Sevilla 1-0 Juventus UCL 01/10/2015 Juventus 2-0 Sevilla UCL

