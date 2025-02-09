How to watch today's Sevilla vs Barcelona La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Third-placed Barcelona head to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for Sunday's La Liga game against Sevilla.

Having qualified for the Copa del Rey semi-finals and Champions League round of 16, Hansi Flick's men aim for their third straight league win.

Meanwhile, the hosts will be looking to extend their four-game unbeaten run in La Liga.

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be available to watch live on Premier Sports and La Liga TV.

Sevilla vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

La Liga match between Sevilla and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla, Spain.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Sunday, February 9, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Sevilla team news

Jose Angel Carmona will be suspended due to the accumulation of yellow cards, with Juanlu Sanchez in line to fill in the absence at the back. Dodi Lukebakio should feature in attack.

On the injury front, Joan Jordan and Tanguy Nianzou are set to miss the tie.

Barcelona team news

Gavi could return to action here, while Andreas Christensen, Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen remain confined to the infirmary.

The likes of Marc Casado, Robert Lewandowski, Ronald Araujo and Gavi can all expect to start, with Dani Olmo and Inigo Martinez in contention to join Ferran Torres on the bench.

