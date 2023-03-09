Sergio Ramos admits PSG are 'not at the level required' for Champions League success after 'painful' Bayern Munich defeat

PSG centre-back Sergio Ramos has conceded that the French side are short of the quality required to compete in the Champions League.

PSG suffered 3-0 aggregate loss to Bayern

Mbappe, Messi struggled to get involved

Ramos admitted "disappointment"

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG were handled comfortably by Bayern in the Champions League last 16, losing 3-0 on aggregate to the Bavarians. Although the Paris club enjoyed some spells of possession, they never created enough to avoid a convincing defeat.

Veteran defender Ramos admitted via social media that the club fell short of expectations.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Deeply disappointed in you and in us. We were not at the level required by #UCL. We didn't know how to handle the key details and we miss the main objective. It's painful, but champions are reborn from defeat and forged in adversity. We’ll be back!" Ramos said on Twitter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have now lost in the last 16 for the fifth time in the last seven years. And this one could be a particularly consequential loss, with the Parisians' front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi all linked with exits.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The defender's contract runs out at the end of the season. So far, the club have given little indication that they will renew the 36-year-old's deal.