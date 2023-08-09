'We already have a second goalkeeper' - Juventus ultras take brutal swipe at Romelu Lukaku in fresh protest against potential transfer for Chelsea striker

Romelu Lukaku has been the subject of a brutal swipe from Juventus ultras ahead of a potential transfer from Chelsea.

Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with Juventus

Transfer depends on Vlahovic and Chelsea

Juve Ultras warn Belgian ahead of transfer

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker is inching closer to a move to Turin from Chelsea which could potentially see Dusan Vlahovic go in the opposite direction. In fact, it has been reported that he has already agreed to personal terms with the Bianconeri and will sign a three-year deal, with an option for an additional year.

However, Lukaku has been sent a stern warning by Juventus Ultra Surs, Curva Sud, ahead of the move as they held a banner outside the Allianz Stadium which read: "Lukaku reste à Milan, nous avons déjà le second gardien. signée la Curva Sud (Lukaku stays in Milan, we already have a second goalkeeper)."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reference is to the infamous incident in the Champions League final when Lukaku involuntarily blocked a goal-bound header from Inter teammate Federico Di Marco that spared Manchester City the blushes. A golden opportunity went begging and the Nerazuri succumbed to a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul.

WHAT NEXT? If Lukaku indeed moves to Juventus this summer, the striker might receive a hostile reception from the fans. His negotiations with the Bianconeri, going behind Inter's back, seems to have not gone down well with the fans and the striker might face flak for it.