'100 per cent' - Scott McTominay launches passionate defence of Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag amid rumours that he could be sacked

Scott McTominay jumped into a passionate defence of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag amid rumours that he could be sacked.

Ten Hag under fire for poor run of form

McTominay lends support

Insists results will follow sooner than later

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch manager is firmly under the scanner following two consecutive 3-0 home defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United, respectively. Despite significant summer investments in players like Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount, Ten Hag has failed to deliver results. Moreover, there have been reports of player disillusionment amid dressing room divisions which has further raised questions about the coach's future at Old Trafford.

However, McTominay put his weight behind an underfire Ten Hag and insisted that United will bring back their glory days sooner than later.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There’s more that goes into it when you’re not playing well and you’re not doing so well," the Scot told United's website. "I know the fans don’t want to hear that, they want to see results and performances and I think they want to see the players smiling and happy. It’s not quite happening at the moment, but I’m 100 per cent sure that the manager can put that into practice and it can come off. I’m sure of that.

"It’s not quite happening at the moment, sometimes that’s football, but I feel like for us in that dressing room we have to stay tight and keep a clear head, and we can’t get too emotional with everything that surrounds us. We’ve got to block it all out."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is understood that United are already drawing up a shortlist of managers to replace Ten Hag in the near future if results continue to go south, with Ruben Amorim and Zinedine Zidane being considered as potential replacements.

Amorim is believed to have an affordable release clause of approximately €10 million (£8.7 million) in his Sporting CP contract which makes him an interesting option. However, the manager has refused to comment on the links and insisted that he remains focused on the task at hand in Portugal.

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will get an opportunity to silence his critics when United face Fulham on Saturday in a Premier League fixture at Craven Cottage.