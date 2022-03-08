Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final with Ukraine postponed following Russian invasion

Scotland’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Ukraine has been postponed, with FIFA granting a request for the fixture to be pushed back amid serious political unrest in Eastern Europe.

The contest in question had been due to take place at Hampden Park in Edinburgh on March 24, but many of those scheduled to be involved are based in a country that has been invaded by neighbours Russia.

World football’s governing body has agreed that the game cannot go ahead as planned, following talks with all interested parties, and a new date is now being discussed.

What has been said?

Scottish FA president Rod Petrie stated last week that every effort would be made to aid Ukraine’s cause during a testing time for the country.

He said: "Football is inconsequential amid conflict.

"But we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days.

"[The SFA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances."

Ukraine legend Andriy Shevchenko has also claimed that sport should take a back seat during ongoing efforts to restore peace, with the former AC Milan and Chelsea striker – who has also spent time in charge of his country’s national team – telling Sky Sports: "Football doesn't exist for me any more.

"I don't think about it. It's not the time for that. I'm not watching anything, any sport, anything.

"All my concentration, when I wake up, I think about how I can help my country, what I can do. I've started to call my parents, my friends, get updates on what's going on in Ukraine.

"For me, this is my field, this is my concentration now."

The bigger picture

FIFA were involved in a call with Scotland, Ukraine, Wales and Austria officials on Monday, when the decision was made to revise play-off schedules.

It is yet to be determined whether Scotland will now look at arranging friendlies for March 24 and 29.

The second of those dates is when play-off finals will be held, with Wales and Austria waiting to discover who they will face in an all-or-nothing clash en route to Qatar 2022.

It is possible that rearranged fixtures will take place during the Nations League window in June, with Scotland and Ukraine already due to face each other on the 7th of that month.

The World Cup finals themselves are due to be held in the Middle East between November 21 and December 18.

