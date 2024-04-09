Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Slovakia and Scotland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland Women are set to take on Slovakia Women in their opening game of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Hampden Park on Tuesday.

With Slovakia and Israel completing League B Group 2 of the qualifiers, the top three sides will advance to the play-offs for the European Championship. Two first-half goals helped Slovakia beat Israel in the previous fixture. Scotland, on the other, were held to a goalless draw by Serbia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Slovakia and Scotland will be played at the Hampden Park.

It will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Slovakia and Scotland will be available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's tournament page for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovakia Women team news

Slovakia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Scotland on Tuesday.

Hmírová and Mikolajová scored the goals that helped the team overcome Israel in the last outing. They are expected to start the game again.

Slovakia Women possible XI: Korenčiová, Vojteková, Bartovičová, Fischerová, Košíková, Lemešová, Škorvánková, Hmírová, Mikolajová, Morávková, Rybanská

Position Players Goalkeepers: Geletová, Korenčiová, Chládeková Defenders: Bartovičová, Fischerová, Vojteková, Horváthová, Čeriová, Košíková, Mazúchová, Kršiaková Midfielders: Lemešová, Mikolajová, Škorvánková, Kalaberová, Maťavková, Panáková Forwards: Škerdová, Hmírová, Morávková, Rybanská, Vredíková, Žemberyo

Scotland Women team news

Rangers forward Jane Ross is back after recovering from a long-term injury and could lead the line of attack.

Rachel Corsie will captain the side as Scotland chase a win in the mid-week fixture.

Scotland Women possible XI: Maclver; Evans, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Cuthbert, Kerr, Cornet; Hay, Ross, Emslie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gibson, Fife, MacIver Defenders: Docherty, Corsie, Smith, Howard, Clark, Eddie Midfielders: Evans, Harrison-Murray, Cuthbert, Kerr, Brown, Napier, Cornet, Rodgers Forwards: Ross, Davidson, Emslie, Hay, Ewens

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Slovakia Women and Scotland Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 19/02/22 Slovakia 0 - 2 Scotland Pinatar Cup 28/09/08 Scotland 6 - 0 Slovakia Euros 27/10/07 Slovakia 0 - 3 Scotland Euros

Useful links