Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Scotland Women are set to take on Slovakia Women in their opening game of the Women's Euro 2025 qualifiers at the Hampden Park on Tuesday.
With Slovakia and Israel completing League B Group 2 of the qualifiers, the top three sides will advance to the play-offs for the European Championship. Two first-half goals helped Slovakia beat Israel in the previous fixture. Scotland, on the other, were held to a goalless draw by Serbia.
Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women kick-off time & stadium
|April 9, 2024
|7.30 pm BST
|Hampden Park
The UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Slovakia and Scotland will be played at the Hampden Park.
It will kick off at 7.30pm BST on Tuesday for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Scotland Women vs Slovakia Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifier between Slovakia and Scotland will be available to stream online live through BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
Team news & squads
Slovakia Women team news
Slovakia have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their clash against Scotland on Tuesday.
Hmírová and Mikolajová scored the goals that helped the team overcome Israel in the last outing. They are expected to start the game again.
Slovakia Women possible XI: Korenčiová, Vojteková, Bartovičová, Fischerová, Košíková, Lemešová, Škorvánková, Hmírová, Mikolajová, Morávková, Rybanská
|Goalkeepers:
|Geletová, Korenčiová, Chládeková
|Defenders:
|Bartovičová, Fischerová, Vojteková, Horváthová, Čeriová, Košíková, Mazúchová, Kršiaková
|Midfielders:
|Lemešová, Mikolajová, Škorvánková, Kalaberová, Maťavková, Panáková
|Forwards:
|Škerdová, Hmírová, Morávková, Rybanská, Vredíková, Žemberyo
Scotland Women team news
Rangers forward Jane Ross is back after recovering from a long-term injury and could lead the line of attack.
Rachel Corsie will captain the side as Scotland chase a win in the mid-week fixture.
Scotland Women possible XI: Maclver; Evans, Howard, Corsie, Docherty; Cuthbert, Kerr, Cornet; Hay, Ross, Emslie
|Goalkeepers:
|Gibson, Fife, MacIver
|Defenders:
|Docherty, Corsie, Smith, Howard, Clark, Eddie
|Midfielders:
|Evans, Harrison-Murray, Cuthbert, Kerr, Brown, Napier, Cornet, Rodgers
|Forwards:
|Ross, Davidson, Emslie, Hay, Ewens
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Slovakia Women and Scotland Women across all competitions.
|19/02/22
|Slovakia 0 - 2 Scotland
|Pinatar Cup
|28/09/08
|Scotland 6 - 0 Slovakia
|Euros
|27/10/07
|Slovakia 0 - 3 Scotland
|Euros