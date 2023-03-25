Scotland vs Cyprus: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch Scotland against Cyprus in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Scotland will begin with their Euro 2024 qualification campaign when they welcome Cyprus to Hampden Park on Saturday.

The Tartan Army's disappointment after missing out on the World Cup play-offs was partly compensated by them topping their Nations League group after the goalless draw against Ukraine. Still, coach Steve Clark will know the importance of securing a berth in the Euro 2024 finals in Germany.

With Spain, Norway and Georgia completing Group A in the European Championship qualifiers, Cyprus have given themselves some hope in terms of their recent results under the tutelage of Georgian manager Temur Ketsbaia - such as a 1-0 Nations League win over Greece.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, and how to stream it live online.

Scotland vs Cyprus date & kick-off time

Game: Scotland vs Cyprus Date: March 25, 2023 Kick-off: 2pm GMT Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow

How to watch Scotland vs Cyprus on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Viaplay Sports 1 will showcase the game in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming available on Viaplay.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Viaplay Sports 1 Viaplay

Scotland team news & squad

Angus Gunn seems likely of the trio of goalkeepers to earn his first senior international cap, with the pair of Grant Hanley and Ryan Porteous to marshal the backline and Manchester United's Scott McTominay among the midfielders.

Che Adams may be the preferred choice over Lyndon Dykes in attack as the Queens Park Rangers forward has been down with pneumonia of late.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hickey, Hanley, Porteous, Robertson; McTominay, McGregor; Armstrong, McGinn, Christie; Adams

Position Players Goalkeepers Clark, Gunn, Kelly Defenders Cooper, Hanley, Hendry, Hickey, Patterson, Porteous, Robertson, Tierney Midfielders Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay Forwards Adams, Brown, Christie, Dykes

Cyprus team news & squad

Pieros Sotiriou's absence from the squad will push veteran Demetris Christofi to lead the attack, while Alex Gogic - who plays for St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership - may have to make do with a spot on the bench.

Cyprus possible XI: Panagi; Antoniou, Laifis, Roberge, Ioannou; Kyriakou, Kastanos, Artymatas; Loizou, Christofi, Tzionis