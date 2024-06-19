Scotland vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

After suffering a heavy defeat on opening day, Scotland will be looking for a positive result when Steve Clark's side face Switzerland in their Group A encounter in Euro 2024 at RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday.
After the Tartan Army were on the receiving end of the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany, the Swiss pulled off a 3-1 victory over Hungary on day two of the tournament.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|RheinEnergieStadion
The European Championship match between Scotland and Switzerland will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 19, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams
In the UK, the European Championship match between Scotland and Switzerland is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Scotland team news
Defender Ryan Porteous is banned for the rest of the group stage after his brutal red card against Germany, so one of Grant Hanley or Scott McKenna will be called in as the replacement at the back.
Clarke is likely to recall Billy Gilmour in the XI, while Lawrence Shankland may get the nod over Che Adams upfront.
Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gunn, Kelly, Clark
|Defenders:
|Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Tierney, Hendry, Cooper, McCrorie, Taylor, McKenna
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Christie, Gilmour, Armstrong, Jack, McLean
|Forwards:
|Shankland, Adams, Morgan, Conway, Forrest
Switzerland team news
Midfielder Denis Zakaria is available for selection after partaking in Sunday's training, but the Monaco man is not expected to start from the first whistle.
Meanwhile, Nati boss Murat Yakin will be hopeful about Steven Zuber's fitness, while Silvan Widmer and Remo Freuler are at risk of missing the final group game if they pick up another booking here.
Kwadwo Duah should continue to lead the line ahead of Breel Embolo.
Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Duah.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel
|Defenders:
|Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar
|Midfielders:
|Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder
|Forwards:
|Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Scotland and Switzerland across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 1, 2006
|Scotland 1-3 Switzerland
|International Friendly
|June 18, 1996
|Scotland 1-0 Switzerland
|UEFA European Championship
|September 8, 1993
|Scotland 1-1 Switzerland
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|September 9, 1992
|Switzerland 3-1 Scotland
|UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
|September 11, 1991
|Switzerland 2-2 Scotland
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers