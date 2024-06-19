Scotland vs Switzerland: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Scotland and Switzerland, as well as kick-off time and team news

After suffering a heavy defeat on opening day, Scotland will be looking for a positive result when Steve Clark's side face Switzerland in their Group A encounter in Euro 2024 at RheinEnergieStadion on Wednesday.

After the Tartan Army were on the receiving end of the 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Germany, the Swiss pulled off a 3-1 victory over Hungary on day two of the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Come to our Euros Watch Party in East London. Tickets are free. We'll have a five metre screen, food, beer, football exhibits, and more. We'll be showing every game in the group stages.

Scotland vs Switzerland kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The European Championship match between Scotland and Switzerland will be played at RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Wednesday, June 19, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland vs Switzerland online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the European Championship match between Scotland and Switzerland is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

Defender Ryan Porteous is banned for the rest of the group stage after his brutal red card against Germany, so one of Grant Hanley or Scott McKenna will be called in as the replacement at the back.

Clarke is likely to recall Billy Gilmour in the XI, while Lawrence Shankland may get the nod over Che Adams upfront.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Hendry, Hanley, Tierney; Ralston, Gilmour, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Shankland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Kelly, Clark Defenders: Ralston, Robertson, Hanley, Tierney, Hendry, Cooper, McCrorie, Taylor, McKenna Midfielders: McTominay, McGinn, McGregor, Christie, Gilmour, Armstrong, Jack, McLean Forwards: Shankland, Adams, Morgan, Conway, Forrest

Switzerland team news

Midfielder Denis Zakaria is available for selection after partaking in Sunday's training, but the Monaco man is not expected to start from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Nati boss Murat Yakin will be hopeful about Steven Zuber's fitness, while Silvan Widmer and Remo Freuler are at risk of missing the final group game if they pick up another booking here.

Kwadwo Duah should continue to lead the line ahead of Breel Embolo.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Vargas, Ndoye; Duah.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel Defenders: Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar Midfielders: Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder Forwards: Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Scotland and Switzerland across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 1, 2006 Scotland 1-3 Switzerland International Friendly June 18, 1996 Scotland 1-0 Switzerland UEFA European Championship September 8, 1993 Scotland 1-1 Switzerland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 9, 1992 Switzerland 3-1 Scotland UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 11, 1991 Switzerland 2-2 Scotland UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links