Scotland gave themselves a good head start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and will be looking to extend their all-win record in Group A when they welcome Georgia to Hampden Park on Tuesday.
Three wins in as many games, the only goal that Steve Clark's men conceded in this edition of the European Championship qualification games was against Norway, when the Scotsmen had to come from behind to notch a 2-1 win on Saturday.
Whereas Georgia also picked up three points in their last outing against Cyprus after a 1-1 draw with Norway back in March, and the current second-placed side would like to extend their one-point lead over Spain in the group.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Scotland vs Georgia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 20, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|7:45pm BST
|Venue:
|Hampden Park
The Euro 2024 qualification game between Scotland and Georgia is scheduled for June 20, 2023, at the Hampden Park football stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.
It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Scotland vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams
|Viaplay Sports 1
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.
Team news & squads
Scotland team news
It will be interesting to see if Clarke would keep out John Souttar, who had returned to training ahead of the Norway win, again here. Everton's Nathan Patterson was also left out of the squad in that game.
Meanwhile, Kenny McLean may start on the bench again despite the late winner as a substitute the last time out.
Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Tierney, Hendry, Porteous; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Clark, Gunn, Kelly
|Defenders:
|Cooper, Hendry, Hickey, Hyam, Patterson, Porteous, Ralston, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor, Tierney
|Midfielders:
|Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay
|Forwards:
|Christie, Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland
Georgia team news
Luka Lochoshvili is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Cyprus on Saturday, but might be passed fit to face Scotland with Lasha Dvali standing by if the need arises.
It's not certain if Jemal Tabidze and Vladimer Mamuchashvili would be left out of the squad again.
It will also be up to Georgia boss Willy Sagnol if either of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Zuriko Davitashvili, Luka Gagnidze, Irakli Azarovi and Giorgi Gocholeishvili - who have been called up to the U21 team for the upcoming Euros - will have a role to play on Tuesday.
Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Lochoshvili; Gocholeishvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Azarovi; Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili
|Defenders:
|Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Socholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Dvali, Tabidze
|Midfielders:
|Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili
|Forwards:
|Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 4, 2015
|Georgia 1-0 Scotland
|Euro qualifiers
|October 11, 2014
|Scotland 1-0 Georgia
|Euro qualifiers
|October 17, 2007
|Georgia 2-0 Scotland
|Euro qualifiers
|March 24, 2007
|Scotland 2-1 Georgia
|Euro qualifiers