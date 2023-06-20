How to watch the UEFA European Championship Qualifiers match between Scotland and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland gave themselves a good head start in the Euro 2024 qualifiers and will be looking to extend their all-win record in Group A when they welcome Georgia to Hampden Park on Tuesday.

Three wins in as many games, the only goal that Steve Clark's men conceded in this edition of the European Championship qualification games was against Norway, when the Scotsmen had to come from behind to notch a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Whereas Georgia also picked up three points in their last outing against Cyprus after a 1-1 draw with Norway back in March, and the current second-placed side would like to extend their one-point lead over Spain in the group.

Scotland vs Georgia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45pm BST Venue: Hampden Park

It will kick off at 7:45pm BST in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Scotland vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Viaplay Sports 1 and available to stream live online through Viaplay.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

It will be interesting to see if Clarke would keep out John Souttar, who had returned to training ahead of the Norway win, again here. Everton's Nathan Patterson was also left out of the squad in that game.

Meanwhile, Kenny McLean may start on the bench again despite the late winner as a substitute the last time out.

Scotland possible XI: Gunn; Tierney, Hendry, Porteous; Hickey, McGregor, McTominay, Robertson; McGinn, Christie; Dykes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Clark, Gunn, Kelly Defenders: Cooper, Hendry, Hickey, Hyam, Patterson, Porteous, Ralston, Robertson, Souttar, Taylor, Tierney Midfielders: Armstrong, Gilmour, Ferguson, Jack, McGinn, McGregor, McLean, McTominay Forwards: Christie, Dykes, Nisbet, Shankland

Georgia team news

Luka Lochoshvili is a doubt after picking up a knock in the win over Cyprus on Saturday, but might be passed fit to face Scotland with Lasha Dvali standing by if the need arises.

It's not certain if Jemal Tabidze and Vladimer Mamuchashvili would be left out of the squad again.

It will also be up to Georgia boss Willy Sagnol if either of Giorgi Mamardashvili, Zuriko Davitashvili, Luka Gagnidze, Irakli Azarovi and Giorgi Gocholeishvili - who have been called up to the U21 team for the upcoming Euros - will have a role to play on Tuesday.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kakabadze, Kashia, Lochoshvili; Gocholeishvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Azarovi; Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Kvaratskhelia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Gvelesiani, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Socholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Azarovi, Dvali, Tabidze Midfielders: Gagnidze, Kvaratskhelia, Davitashvili, Kiteishvili, Kvekveskiri, Lobzhanidze, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Altunashvili, Mamuchashvili, Gocholeishvili Forwards: Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition September 4, 2015 Georgia 1-0 Scotland Euro qualifiers October 11, 2014 Scotland 1-0 Georgia Euro qualifiers October 17, 2007 Georgia 2-0 Scotland Euro qualifiers March 24, 2007 Scotland 2-1 Georgia Euro qualifiers

