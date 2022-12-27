Scaloni will continue as Argentina boss after glorious 2022 World Cup campaign, insists AFA president

The president of the Argentine Football Association, Claudio Tapia, says Lionel Scaloni will continue as head coach after winning the 2022 World Cup.

Scaloni took charge in July 2018

Will be out of contract on December 31

Tapia insists that he will renew

WHAT HAPPENED? The 44-year-old initially joined La Albiceleste as caretaker boss in July 2018, before being handed a permanent contract the following January. Argentina have since gone from strength to strength under Scaloni, who guided his nation to their third global title after a thrilling run at Qatar 2022. The manager's current deal is set to expire on December 31 and he is yet to sign an extension, but Argentine FA (AFA) chief Tapia has assured that an agreement is already in place for him to continue in his post.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have no doubt he will continue to be the head coach of the Argentina team," the AFA president has told reporters. "We are both men of our word. We shook hands and we said yes to each other. He is currently travelling but as soon as he comes back we are going to finalise it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Scaloni replaced Jorge Sampaoli after Argentina crashed out of the 2018 World Cup following a defeat to France in the last 16. Many critics claimed that he did not have enough experience to take on the role, but he has silenced his doubters by winning three trophies: The 2021 Copa America, the Finalissima, and the 2022 World Cup. Tapia added on his success: "Ninety-nine per cent of people thought we were wrong or even crazy. But this team brought happiness to the people with the three titles they won."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Scaloni has not yet revealed his plans for the future but is expected to still be in charge when Argentina get back to action as world champions for the first time in 2023.