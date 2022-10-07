Sassuolo vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Sassuolo against Inter on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Inter are set to take on Sassuolo in a Serie A clash at MAPEI Stadium on Saturday. Although the Nerazzurri triumphed over Barcelona in the Champions League in midweek, they have succumbed to successive defeats to Udinese and Roma in the domestic competition. Simone Inzaghi is under pressure to deliver as his troops have misfired horribly this season and sit in ninth spot with 12 points from eight matches.

Meanwhile, Sassuolo head into this fixture off the back of a thumping 5-0 win over Salernitana. They boast of a decent record against Inter as they have won eight out of 18 matches since their promotion to Serie A. In fact, they are above Inzaghi's men in the table by virtue of a better goal difference. They are a hard nut to crack at the back and Lautaro Martinez & co. will have to put their best foot forward to find the net against a side which boasts five clean sheets so far.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Sassuolo vs Inter date & kick-off time

Game: Sassuolo vs Inter Date: October 8, 2022 Kick-off: 2:00 pm BST/ 9:00 am ET/ 6:30 pm IST Venue: MAPEI Stadium, Italy Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Sassuolo vs Inter on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United States, the match can be live streamed through Paramount+ and will be broadcast on CBS Sports.

The match is not being broadcast live in the UK.

In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select.

Country TV Channel Stream US CBS Sports Paramount+, fuboTV. UK N/A N/A India N/A Voot Select

Sassuolo team news and squad

Dominico Berardi might be included in the matchday squad as he has finally recovered from a muscular injury that he sustained before the international break in September.

However, Hamed Traore, Murt Muldur and Gregoire Defrel are all long-term absentees and will only be available again in January.

Position Players Goalkeepers Pegolo, Consigli, Russo Defenders Marchizza, Ayhan, Rogerio, Ferrari, Romagna, Toljan, Erlic, Tressoldi, Kyriakopoulos Midfielders Henrique, Harroui, Obiang, Frattesi, Lopez, Thorstvedt Forwards Pinamonti, Berardi, Alvarez, Ceide, D'Andrea

Inter team news and squad

Inter are still unsure about Romelu Lukaku, who is on the final lap of his recovery from a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner with Lautaro Martinez up front. Joaquin Correa is sidelined after he picked up a hamstring injury.

Hakan Calhanoglu should start along with Henrikh Mkhitaryan in midfield alongside Nicolo Barella. Croatian Marcelo Brozovic is unavailable due to a thigh injury that he picked up during the international break.

Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks and is likely to be shielded by a back-three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, with Denzel Dumfries on the right flank.