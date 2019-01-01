Sancho breaks 51-year Bundesliga record as Dortmund star's hot streak continues

The teenager has been on fire since the international break and was at it again versus RB Leipzig on Tuesday

Jadon Sancho has become the youngest player ever to score 22 goals, as the star netted in a 3-3 draw with on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old grabbed an assist in the first half at Signal Iduna Park when he played a ball for Julian Brandt, who gave his side a 2-0 lead with a wonderful turn and finish from close range.

That lead would be erased early in the second half, though, as Timo Werner grabbed two quick goals to level the score at 2-2 by the 53rd minute.

Sancho would find the go-ahead goal just two minutes later, as the international got on the end of a Marco Reus pass before taking a touch and slamming home from close range.

It wasn't all good news for Sancho on Tuesday, though. In the 71st minute he was forced off with a muscle injury, as he was forced to hobble off to be replaced by Lukasz Piszczek.

Leipzig then found a leveller through Patrik Schick in the 77th minute, ensuring the spoils would be shared on the evening.

With his strike, Sancho reached 22 career goals at age 19 years, 267 days, breaking the previous record set by Horst Koppels in 1968 (19 years, 269 days).

Sancho scored his first Bundesliga goal in the 2017-18 season before making a major breakthrough last term, netting 12 times in the league for Dortmund.

He looks poised to surpass that mark in 2019-20, with the teenager having already found the net nine times in the Bundesliga this season.

Sancho has been particularly prolific after the mid-November international break, with the former Man City player having scored eight goals and added five assists in just seven games in all competitions.

The England star scored against both and Slavia Prague in the , as Dortmund advanced out of their group to seal a last-16 match-up with former boss Thomas Tuchel and .

In the Bundesliga, Tuesday's result means Dortmund remain in third place, four points back of table-topping RB Leipzig and one point behind second-place .

Following Friday's match against , Dortmund will begin their winter break and will not have another game until January 18, when they face .