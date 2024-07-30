San Diego Wave president Jill Ellis sues former employee for defamation after alleging abusive behavior

Lawsuit alleges that former Wave employee made false and defamatory statements about Ellis

San Diego Wave President and former USWNT Jill Ellis is suing former employee Brittany Alvarado for defamation following allegations of an abusive work environment, according to the Associated Press.

Earlier this month, Ellis called allegations of an abusive work environment made by Alvarado both “false” and “personally damaging.” Those comments were in response to a social media post by Alvarado, a former video and creative manager for the NWSL team. In the July 3 post, Alvarado alleged the workplace was discriminatory, said it took a toll on her mental health, and called on the NWSL to remove Ellis from her role.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Diego, Ellis claimed defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations, with the suit saying, “As a direct and proximate result of the publication of the false and defamatory statements, plaintiff has suffered general and special economic and emotional injury, damage, loss and harm, damage to reputation, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, shame and severe emotional distress.”

AP reported that the suit said Alvarado was hired on March 20, 2023, that she filed a complaint with the league on Feb. 5, 2024, and that the NWSL finished its investigation on April 26 - finding no violations of law or league policy. The suit says Alvarado resigned on June 7. Additionally, Ellis asked for an injunction preventing Alvarado from publishing defamatory statements against her.

Alvarado’s attorney, Casey Hultin, issued a statement in response to the suit:

“Our client, a courageous former employee, has stepped forward to exercise her First Amendment rights, shining a light on the pervasive gender discrimination and emotional abuse within the organization. Her voice, echoing the experiences of many, calls for immediate and substantial change to protect both staff and athletes from further harm. This is not just a plea for justice; it’s a demand for a safe, respectful, and equitable environment for all.”

An investigation commissioned by the U.S. Soccer Federation in 2022 and led by former deputy attorney general Sally Yates exposed issues within the NWSL regarding accountability, player safety, and a system that failed to address player complaints.