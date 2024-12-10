How to watch today's Salzburg vs PSG Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG are dealing with a three-game winless run in all competitions before Luis Enrique's men take on Salzburg in Tuesday's Champions League fixture at the Red Bull Arena.

Both sides have made a poor start in the European top flight this term. Salzburg and PSG suffered 5-0 and 1-0 defeats against Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, respectively, on the previous matchday of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Salzburg vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and PSG will be available to watch through TNT Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Salzburg vs PSG kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League Red Bull Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Salzburg and PSG will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Wals-Siezenheim, Austria.

It will kick off at 8 pm GMT on Tuesday, December 10, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Salzburg team news

Kamil Piatkowski is expected to shake off his niggle from the weekend domestic game against Rapid, but fellow defenders Aleksa Terzic and Leandro Morgalla are set to remain confined to the treatment room.

Goalkeeper Janie Blaswich, midfielder Maurits Kjaergaard, besides forwards Karim Konate and Fernando are unavailable for selection.

Alexander Schlager will deputise for Blaswich in goal, while Petar Ratkov leads the line.

PSG team news

Ousmane Dembele will be suspended on account of his sending off with two yellow cards in the Bayern loss in Europe last time out, while Lucas Hernandez and Senny Mayulu remain sidelined through injuries.

Meanwhile, having named a strong lineup in last Friday's goalless draw with Auxerre in Ligue 1, Enrique is likely to name a similar side here with the exception of Joao Neves possibly being brought into the XI.

