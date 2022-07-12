Saliba deserves his chance at Arsenal, says Mertesacker

The centre-back has not featured in the senior team since joining the Gunners three years ago but is ready to fight for his place

Mikel Arteta should give William Saliba a chance in the Arsenal first team in the coming season, says Per Mertesacker.

The centre-back returned to north London this summer after an impressive season on loan at Marseille.

The French side wanted to keep Saliba on a permanent basis, but he expressed his desire to return to the Gunners and fight for his place in the team, and youth academy director Mertesacker believes he has earned his shot.

What did Mertesacker say about Saliba?

“What William has done in Marseille is magnificent,” the former defender told HaytersTV. “So for us to really test him this summer and see what’s best for him.

“He has clearly made his mark with his young age, with his playing in a major league in Europe and being one of the best players says it all. So why not use him?”

Will Saliba get his chance at Arsenal?

Saliba joined Arsenal from Saint-Etienne in 2019 but has not made a senior appearance for the club. Instead, he was sent back on loan to Saint-Etienne and then to Nice and Marseille.

He played a key role for the Ligue 1 side last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions and was asked about joining the club permanently.

However, both Saliba and Arteta insisted that his future was with the Premier League side, with the 21-year-old saying in June: "I belong to Arsenal, and I still have two years there. I will be there for pre-season with Arsenal.

"I have played zero matches with Arsenal and I want to show them what I’m made of and have the chance to play for the supporters and for this big club."

Meanwhile, Arteta maintained the 21-year-old needed the year at Marseille to get ready to claim a place in the Gunners team.

