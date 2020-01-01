Salah's agent rejects Real Madrid claim made by former assistant coach

The chief advisor to the Egyptian attacker has slammed reports he turned down a move to Real Madrid in 2018

star Mohamed Salah never discussed a possible move to with a former coach, claims his agent Ramy Abbas.

An interview recently emerged involving 's former assistant Hani Ramzy, who claimed he and Salah discussed an offer that he received from Los Blancos in March 2018.

The Egyptian attacker ultimately decided to remain at Anfield despite Ramzy describing the deal offered by Madrid as "really good".

Salah's chief advisor has however slammed any such claims, suggesting no discussion between the player and coach ever even took place.

"Mohamed never discussed any career plans with any ex coach," Abbas said on Twitter.

Abbas is no stranger to shutting down rumours involving his high-profile client and issued a fiery response on social media when reports in Spain emerged stating that Salah wanted to leave the Reds in 2019.

Salah himself recently laughed off suggestions he could Liverpool anytime soon with the club close to wrapping up a long-awaited Premier League title.

The 27-year-old has scored 91 goals in 144 appearances for Liverpool since joining the club from in 2017, establishing himself as one of the world's top players.

The star has won the Premier League's Golden Boot in back-to-back seasons, sharing the honour last term with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane.

Salah has also helped Liverpool to major team success, with Jurgen Klopp's side taking home the last term by defeating in the final.

Speaking to GQ in 2019, Abbas revealed how he came to work with Salah several years ago, while also highlighting the player's ability to think fast.

"He actually contacted me around the end of January or beginning of February in 2015, looking for legal advice," Abbas said.

"We met for the first time in London. Looking back, I think that was the most important milestone of my career.

"His mind works at full speed and I think the guy is constantly switched on. I think Mohamed believes that I have no feelings. But I think we have an equal effect on one another. I’ve learned things from him."

Abbas also revealed the trauma of seeing the star go down injured in the 2018 Champions League final.

"The most traumatic moment in my life, never mind football, was in Kiev during the Champions League final – when Mohamed went down injured," he said.

"It was absolutely horrific. I was in the stands. I tried to get to the pitch but I couldn’t. It was dark. It was the worst moment I can remember, ever."