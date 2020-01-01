Salah not competing with Mane at Liverpool & counters critics of supposed selfish streak

The Egyptian forward has been accused of focusing too much on his own game at times, but he boasts the numbers to paint a different picture

Mohamed Salah has reiterated that there is no competition between himself and Sadio Mane at , with his numbers in the final third proving that he is not as selfish as some would like to make out.

The Egyptian forward has been a prolific presence throughout his time at Anfield.

Back-to-back Golden Boots have been secured in the Premier League, with club colleague Mane claiming a share of that prize in 2018-19.

It has been suggested that Salah can be a little too self-centred at times, with the 27-year-old focused solely on his own end product when others are better placed to aid the collective cause.

Mane took to airing his frustration towards a Reds team-mate during a trip to Burnley early in the current campaign, leading to talk of a potential rift in the Liverpool camp.

Salah has once again sought to rubbish those rumours, with there no personal duels to be found on Merseyside.

Quizzed by Sky Sports on whether there is competition with Mane to get the most goals, Salah joked: "Yes, of course: Me.

"No, no, we don't look at it like that. If none of us score and the game finishes zero-zero - which doesn't happen often - we are really angry and we get annoyed by that. But when we're on the pitch and we're winning, it's great."

While Salah has faced criticism over a supposed selfish streak, he can point to the fact that since his arrival at Liverpool in 2017 nobody in the Premier League has created more chances or provided more assists.

He added: "Sometimes people judge you only on your goals, but honestly, [the creativity] is something the gaffer thinks about and talks to me about a lot. I think my team-mates are happy about it too. As long as I feel like am creating chances and giving assists for them, that's great. Maybe people don't focus much on that, but I like to give assists as well as score.

"In the last game against , I gave Bobby [Roberto Firmino] an assist and I was really happy for him to score. Without assists - and I don't just mean my assists - you can't win games.

"Also, I can't focus too much on just scoring or finishing myself, because that means my game won't really change and my opponents will figure out how to defend against me. If sometimes I get the ball and create a chance or give an assist, I can confuse them. It's about being clever."

Salah is aware that his standing among the global elite means that he has become an easy target for detractors, with it up to him to deliver on expectation and maintain the stunning standards he has set over recent years.

"There is always a lot of pressure when you want to play at the top level, when you want to win trophies and a lot of individual trophies as well," he said.

"There is of course a big expectation, but the best way to handle it is just to focus on your work and do it in the right way in each game."

Salah, with 14 goals to his name this season, will be looking to be a talismanic presence for Liverpool again on Sunday when the Premier League leaders take in a home date with .