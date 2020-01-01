'Everything is going to be done very shortly' - Saka set for new Arsenal deal, says Arteta

The Gunners teenager - who has been linked with Borussia Dortmund and several other top clubs - has just one year of his contract remaining

Mikel Arteta believe Bukayo Saka will sign a new long-term contract at ‘very shortly’ following positive talks with the club.

Fears have been growing over the future of the teenage winger, who has been a revelation since being brought into the senior side by former boss Unai Emery.

Arteta has continued to start the 18-year-old since taking over from Emery in December, with Saka now having three goals and 11 assists to his name this season despite being played in several positions for the struggling Gunners.

However speculation has been rife over his future, with the Arsenal academy product having just one year remaining of his first professional deal, which was signed in September, 2018.

Top clubs from across Europe have been keeping close tabs on the situation with particularly keen to lure Saka over to , but Arteta has moved to calms fears that the winger could be on his way out and is hopeful that a new deal is imminent.

“I am very positive that everything is going to be done with Bukayo very shortly,” said Arsenal’s head coach, who takes his side to on Thursday night.

“The communications between the club, agents and the family has been going on for months and is very fluent.

“The player and family knows how much trust I have in him. I think he is just showing that every week and his consistency level is getting better and better.

“I’m so excited with the young players that we have. They just need the right environment around them to explode and Bukayo is doing that even in difficult circumstances which is even more merit for him.”

Meanwhile, Arteta has backed Emiliano Martinez to be an able replacement for the injured Bernd Leno between now and the end of the season.

Leno suffered knee ligament damage during Saturday’s defeat at and although the injury is not as bad as first feared, he will be sidelined for the he remainder of the campaign.

That will give Martinez an extended run in the Premier League and Arteta has full confidence in the Argentine, who has been with the Gunners for the past 10 years but only made seven league appearances.

“What I know about Emi is the way he prepares himself, how patient he has been and how much he has been waiting for this opportunity,” said Arteta.

“When you do that, you expect when the opportunity comes to perform and put everything that you have done in the past into the next few games to help the team and make yourself proud that it was the right decision to stay, work and behave the way he has over the years in the club.”

When asked whether he believes Martinez has what it takes to put pressure on Leno for the No 1 spot, the Spaniard added: “Of course he has. If not you wouldn’t be the No 2 goalkeeper at Arsenal.

“The No 2 goalkeeper at Arsenal has to be ready to play, not just to be a backup player and when you are needed, to make the difference for your team.”