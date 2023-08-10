'Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney want to be remembered in 100 years!' - Paul Mullin suggests critics should stop laughing at Wrexham's goal to make it to the Premier League

Paul Mullin has defended Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's dream of taking Wrexham to the Premier League.

Wrexham promoted to League Two last season

Owners Reynolds and McElhenney eye the Premier League

Mullin also dreaming of English top-flight

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham were promoted out of the National League for the first time in 15 years last season and co-owners Reynolds and fellow actor McElhenney have set their sights on eventually taking the Welsh side to the Premier League. While they are currently three divisions below that lofty goal, star striker Mullin, who is currently recovering from a punctured lung he suffered in pre-season, is daring to dream about this, too.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked where Wrexham can go from here on The Rich Eisen Show, Mullin said: “The sky is the limit. Obviously there have been people laughing at Rob and Ryan doing interviews saying the ultimate aim is to play in the Premier League but when they’ve had dreams as kids and gone and achieved them in their personal lives and their jobs, why couldn’t they do it in a business aspect?

“Football is a game where anything can happen. This season there’ll be a team in the Premier League called Luton [Town], who not so long ago were playing in the same division we were last year and they’ve achieved so many promotions and now they’ve arrived in the Premier League.

“With Rob and Ryan’s backing and the whole support we have got, not just in Wrexham but from all around the world, it is only going to push the club on and give them other outlets of income which need to come down the line the higher up you go through the divisions.

“The sky really is the limit. They can achieve the Premier League but who knows how long it could take. It could take five, 10, 20 years, or it could take four – you just never know in this game.”

Mullin added that Reynolds and McElhenney want to have such a positive impact on the people of Wrexham that they will be remembered in a century's time. And the striker, himself, wouldn't mind going down as a club legend in the annals of history, too.

“We will continue to give absolutely everything because the people of the town never gave up. As it’s said in the documentary (Welcome to Wrexham), they put their houses together, their own mortgages to keep their football club afloat and now they are lucky enough to have really famous, rich, and successful people take over the club, who really do mean well," said the 28-year-old.

“There were people out there saying: ‘They are going to be gone soon, it will be a flash in the pan and it won’t last too long’, but they are two serious guys who want to progress the club as well as they can and as far as they can.

“I think them saying that they still want to be here in 10 years, that was one thing when I spoke to Rob, he said the two of them want to be remembered in 100 years for doing something unbelievable for a community and I think they have picked a good community to do that in. And hopefully, in 100 years' time we’ve already written a little piece of history with us included in it. Hopefully in 100 years, we will all be remembered like that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being in the fourth tier of English football, Wrexham is developing a world-wide following thanks to the names of Reynolds and McElhenney, and using their platform to help the Dragons' brand grow. Research conducted by investment bank Saxo found the Welsh side, which was bought for £2 million in late 2020, is now worth upwards of £6m, and that is only likely to grow thanks to their Disney+ documentary series, Welcome to Wrexham, and their sponsorship deals with TikTok, Expedia, Aviation American Gin, and more. With this savvy investment, it seems a matter of time before Wrexham rise up the football pyramid.

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are back in League Two action on Saturday, August 12, when they travel to Wimbledon. Season Two of Welcome to Wrexham is out on September 12.