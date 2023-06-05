Ryan Reynolds ‘annoyed’ at missing the start of Wrexham's return to League Two as he hands Rob McElhenney the reins due to Deadpool 3 commitments

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds is reportedly 'annoyed' at having to miss the start of his club's first season back in League Two.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Welsh club have been rejuvenated since they were taken over by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood acting star Rob McElhenney, winning promotion back to the Football League after a 15-year absence by winning the National League this season just gone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: And according to the Daily Mail, Reynolds is 'slightly annoyed' that he won't be able to attend when Wrexham get their League Two campaign under way on the weekend of August 5.

AND WHAT'S MORE: His absence is due to filming the latest Deadpool movie, in which Reynolds is the main star. It is set to be released in cinemas in November 2024 and filming is already underway. So it looks like McElhenney will have to attend without his partner in crime, hoping the Red Dragons can get off to a flying start in the fourth tier.

DID YOU KNOW? Despite being new to the division in 2023/24, Wrexham are the bookmakers' favourites to be promoted from League Two as champions, coming in at 7/2 to win the league with most bookies.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? After a high-profile set of pre-season fixtures in July, in which Wrexham are due to face Manchester United, Chelsea and LA Galaxy, all roads lead to that weekend of August 5.