Rouen vs Monaco: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coupe de France match between Rouen and Monaco, as well as kick-off time and team news.

National 1's form side Rouen will endeavour to pull off yet another Coupe de France giant killing when Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco make the journey to Stade Robert Diochon in the round of 16 of the French Cup on Saturday evening.

The Normandy-based minnow, who ply their trade in the third-tier of the French Football pyramid following their promotion from CFA this season, pulled off a massive upset in the round of 32, defeating the holders Toulouse, 12-11 on penalties.

Maxime D'Ornano's side have struggled after their stunning Coupe de France victory. They have lost their previous two home games and are now seventh in the standings.

Les Monegasques, on the other hand, claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Rodez in the last 32, but that was their only victory in their past five competitive outings.

Adi Hütter's side finished the 2023-24 season outside the top five in Ligue 1 last season, and are currently having a similar campaign, currently sitting in fifth place, only four points off second-placed OGC Nice.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rouen vs Monaco kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: Stade Robert Diochon

The French Cup clash between Rouen and AS Monaco will be played at the Stade Robert Diochon in Le Petit-Quevilly, France.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Thursday, February 8, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Rouen vs Monaco online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rouen team news

Rouen will be without the services of defender Ruffice Amede Kabongo, who ruptured his Achilles last month, while centre-back Adon Gomis is sidelined due to a cruciate ligament tear.

Rouen possible XI: Aggoune; Sy, Bouzamoucha, Sanson, Bassin, Mion; Bernasque, Benzia, Bezzekhami; Loppy, Benkaid

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maraval, Aggoune Defenders: Bouzamoucha, Sy, Gomis, Bassin, Sanson, Kabongo Midfielders: Allee, Ouadah, Benzia Forwards: Allee, Benkaid, Sahloune

Monaco team news

Monaco will be without the services of Breel Embolo and Caio Henrique because of cruciate ligament tears. Folarin Balogun has a shoulder strain and is not expected to return to the Monaco fold until the middle of February, while Eliot Matazo is dealing with a muscle issue.

Takumi Minamino has returned from international duty with Japan, who are out of the AFC Asian Cup at the quarter-final stage, while Wilfried Singo is still with the Ivory Coast at the AFCON.

Monaco possible XI: Majecki; Salisu, Maripan, Kehrer; Vanderson, Diop, Magassa, Ouattara; Akliouche, Minamino; Ben Yedder

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kohn, Majecki, Lienard Defenders: Salisu, Singo, Maripan, Magassa, Matsima, Henrique, Jakobs, Ouattara, Vanderson Midfielders: Camara, Zakaria, Fofana, Diop, Golovin, Ben Seghir, Akliouche, Minamino, Diatta, Martins Forwards: Balogun, Embolo, Ben Yedder, Boadu

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two sides, and AS Monaco enter the tie as heavy favourites.

Useful links