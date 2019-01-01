Rossi laughs off talk of Man United coaching role under Solskjaer

The 31-year-old made 14 appearances for United under Sir Alex Ferguson and has been spotted back at the club's Carrington training ground

Giuseppe Rossi has not returned to Manchester United as a coach despite the emergence of reports to the contrary.

The former United striker made 14 appearances for the club during Sir Alex Ferguson’s reign but left in 2007 in after failing to pin down a regular spot in the side.

He joined Villarreal in La Liga, but has been without a club since leaving Serie A outfit Genoa in 2018.

And the 31-year-old has been back at United’s Carrington training ground this season since his former teammate Old Gunnar Solskjaer assumed caretaker charge of the club.

Rumours had circulated that the Italy international had joined the Norwegian’s coaching staff, but Rossi has rubbished those suggestions in response to a tweet posted by his girlfriend.

“Lol. They think you’re there to coach,” posted Rossi’s significant other.

“Hahahahaha me a coach??????” responded Rossi on Twitter.

The player has insisted that he has returned to Old Trafford only to train and work on his fitness with a view to finding a new club.

Rossi, an Italian-American, was born and raised in New Jersey before being offered a place in the youth set-up at Parma in 2000.

He was signed by United in 2004 and became a squad player, appearing 12 times in the first team during the 2005/06 season as the team finished second in the Premier League behind Chelsea.

He scored just four goals for the club before being allowed to leave for Spain, where he scored 28 goals in five seasons for the club from Castellon.

He has since played for Fiorentina, Levante and Celta Vigo, and joined Genoa in 2017, scoring one goal in 10 appearances before being released in the summer.

Another old face seen back at Old Trafford recently has been former boss Ferguson, who has had a presence around the training ground since the appointment of Solskjaer.

The Scot has been offering backing and advice to his former striker as he cuts his teeth in the Old Trafford job until the end of the season.