Ronaldo sorry for appearing to smash fan's phone and promises to invite Everton supporter to Man Utd game

Cristiano Ronaldo has apologised for the altercation he had with an Everton fan after Manchester United's 1-0 loss at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Ronaldo stormed off the pitch following his side's defeat in the Premier League clash and appeared to lash out at one of the home team's supporters, allegedly smashing one fan's mobile phone in the process.

The 37-year-old took to social media to apologise for his behaviour and wants to invite the fan to a United match.

What has been said?

"It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing," he wrote in an Instagram post.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

What does the defeat mean for Man Utd?

The latest setback for Ralf Rangnick's team has put a severe dent in their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is sorry for smashing a fan's phone 📞 pic.twitter.com/MExKE2esCi — GOAL (@goal) April 9, 2022

United are now six points behind Tottenham, who occupy the final spot that guarantees a place in Europe's premier club competition next term.

They also have to contend with Arsenal and West Ham in the race for a top-four finish in the English top flight.

United have now won just one of their last seven matches in all competitions, having dropped out of this year's Champions League at the last-16 stage and lost ground on their domestic rivals.

Up next, United will meet bottom team Norwich next Saturday and visit Premier League title candidates Liverpool three days later.

