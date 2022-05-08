Ronaldo laughing 'summed up' Man Utd's abject display in Brighton thrashing, says Dublin

Cristiano Ronaldo laughing after Brighton's third goal against Manchester United "summed up" the Red Devils' abject display, according to Dion Dublin, who said they didn't do "the basics of the game" at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton thrashed United 4-0 on the south coast after a dominant performance, with Moises Caicedo giving the hosts a half-time lead before goals from Marc Cucurella, Pascal Gross and Leandro Trossard wrapped up the win in the second period.

Ronaldo was seen laughing sarcastically after Gross scored Brighton's third in the 57th minute, which Dublin highlighted in the Sky Sports studio after the final whistle.

'Ronaldo laughing summed up Man Utd defeat'

The former United striker was scathing in his assessment of Ralf Rangnick's side and also suggested that the club took too long to appoint a new permanent manager ahead of Erik ten Hag's summer arrival.

"It's Man United's fault for not getting the right man in to take the manager's job and give him time," Dublin said on Sky Sports.

"There's a couple of potentially great players there. However, as good as you think you are, if you're not willing to do the basics of the game, no way can you implement your own skill. If you don't do the basics, you've got no chance.

"One of the tell-tale signs was after one of the goals Ronaldo was laughing. Is he laughing at his players? Is he saying what's going on here, am I at Man United or not? That summed up today."

Has Ronaldo's homecoming been a success?

United brought Ronaldo back to the club from Juventus last summer, and he returned to much fanfare due to his trophy-laden first spell at Old Trafford between 2003 and 2009.

The Portuguese has been unable to inspire the Red Devils to silverware this season, though, with early exits suffered in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Champions League.

United are also now guaranteed to finish outside the Premier League's top four, and, although Ronaldo has managed to score 24 goals in all competitions, it has been suggested that the 37-year-old has held back the team's overall progress.

His former team-mate Wayne Rooney remarked in April: "Cristiano is getting on a bit. He isn't the player he was in his twenties and that happens, that's football.

"He's a goal threat but in the rest of the game they need more. They need young, hungry players."

