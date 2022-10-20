Ronaldo issues response after being dropped by Man Utd and blames 'heat of the moment' for early exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has issued a response after being dropped by Manchester United following his decision to leave the Spurs game early.

Ronaldo stormed out of Spurs win

Dropped for Chelsea clash

Issues explanation for actions

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portugal international has offered an explanation for his early exit against Tottenham on Wednesday on Instagram. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Manchester United's 2-0 win and was spotted leaving before the final whistle. The Red Devils have subsequently confirmed he has been dropped for Saturday's Premier League clash with Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process.

"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us.

"Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains uncertain and it's not clear when he will play for the club again. Manchester United have looked better without Ronaldo this season, and manager Erik ten Hag has made his feelings clear by dropping the forward for the trip to Chelsea.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The forward will miss Saturday's trip to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to be recalled to the squad next game against Sheriff in the Europa League.