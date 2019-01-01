Ronaldo facing uncertainty over Ajax availability as Juventus star begins treatment

The Portugal star underwent physiotherapy for his injured hamstring and will be out Juventus' next two clashes, with his future beyond a doubt

star Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss his club's next two games at a minimum with a hamstring injury, with his status for the quarter-final first leg a doubt.

The forward came off with a hamstring problem during 's 1-1 qualification draw with on Monday after 30 minutes.

After undergoing physiotherapy Thursday, the full extent to Ronaldo's problem is still not known, leaving his status for Juventus' upcoming matches uncertain.

Article continues below

Ronaldo is nearly certain to miss their next two matches, against and , as well as being a doubt for the game against Milan.

Further evaluation over the coming days will reveal whether Ronaldo will be able to get fit in time for Juventus' Champions League quarter-final first leg against on April 10.

More to follow...