'Ronaldo is EVERYTHING to Mbappe' - France star's position in GOAT debate revealed by former teammate

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of the blockbuster World Cup final on Sunday, Diallo - who spent three years with Mbappe at PSG before a loan move to RB Leipzig in the summer - revealed the opinions of his former teammate on the age-old Messi vs Ronaldo debate. The defender claimed that CR7 "is everything" to Mbappe, and that he could talk about the Portuguese star for "at least an hour".

WHAT THEY SAID: "Cristiano Ronaldo is literally everything to Kylian Mbappe," Diallo told the Mail. "If you mention Lionel Messi against Cristiano, Mbappe will debate with you for at least an hour. For him, Cristiano is untouchable."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The debate comes as the French starlet faces off against one of the game's all-time greats and current PSG team-mate Messi, in what will be his last chance to win a World Cup. Comparisons have already been drawn between Messi and Mbappe, with both boasting five goals to their name in Qatar and impressing throughout the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? As France play in their second successive World Cup final, Mbappe and Co. will be hoping to become just the third nation in tournament history to retain their crown.