'Telling lies' - Ronaldo blasts media and promises to tell truth about Man Utd future

Cristiano Ronaldo has hit out at the media for telling lies and promised to tell all about his situation at Manchester United.

Ronaldo blasts media for 'telling lies'

Vows to reveal truth in new interview

Man Utd future remains uncertain

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo has responded to continued speculation over his future at Old Trafford with a post on Instagram.

"They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks," he commented on a post by cr7.o_lendario. "The media is telling lies. I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right. Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's outburst comes amid news the Portugal international could still leave Man Utd before the transfer window closes at the end of August. The Red Devils have endured a disastrous start to the season and there are concerns the squad have been adversely affected by Ronaldo's desire to leave.