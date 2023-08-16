Explained: Why Romeo Lavia made transfer U-turn and rejected Liverpool to join Chelsea for £58m

Matthew Holt
Romeo Lavia 2023-24Getty
LiverpoolR. LaviaChelseaPremier LeagueTransfers

Romeo Lavia has followed Moises Caicedo in rejecting Liverpool in favour of a big-money move to Chelsea - but why did he make that decision?

  • Lavia set to join Chelsea
  • Midfielder rejected Liverpool's advances
  • 19 y/o set to undergo medical

WHAT HAPPENED? Having been keen on a potential move to Anfield, Lavia is set to join Chelsea later this week, with the Blues having verbally agreed a £58 million ($74m) deal with Southampton. That follows the £115m ($146m) capture of Caicedo from under the Reds' noses.

WHY DID LAVIA REJECT LIVERPOOL? After seeing both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho depart for Saudi Arabia this summer, Liverpool are about to miss out on another midfielder in Lavia. The Athletic report that Lavia was left feeling like a back-up option when the Merseysiders tried their damnedest to sign Caicedo ahead of him, and he opted to join the Ecuadorian at Stamford Bridge instead.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Time continues to tick down as the August 31 transfer deadline approaches, with Liverpool needing at least two midfield options to cover their outgoings at a minimum. It's been a poor showing thus far, but they have retained their interest in Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch, among others.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Romeo Lavia Chelsea badge 2023Getty ImagesJordan Henderson Ittifaq 2023Al Ittifaq TwitterFabinho-Al-IttihadGetty/GOAL/X-alaa_saeed88

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side face Bournemouth on Saturday at Anfield, bidding to register their first Premier League win of the season.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

411515 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best signing of this transfer window?

  • 164521Jude Bellingham
  • 44682Christopher Nkunku
  • 28749Dominik Szoboszlai
  • 28445Mason Mount
  • 19098Sandro Tonali
  • 52252Other
411515 Votes

Editors' Picks