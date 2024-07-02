This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Romania vs Netherlands: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Romania and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands will be up against Romania in Tuesday's Euro 2024 round of 16 encounter at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

Edward Iordanescu's side finished atop Group E despite the cluster consisting the likes of Belgium, Slovakia and Ukraine, while the Oranje made it to the knockouts as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Romania vs Netherlands kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 2, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Allianz Arena

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Tuesday, July 2, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Romania and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Romania team news

Nicusor Bancu's yellow card in the game against Slovakia equates to a one-match ban for the left-back due to an accumulation of bookings. So either Vasile Mogos or Deian Sorescu should come in as the replacement in the XI, with Andrei Ratiu shifted to the left side.

Razvan Marin is fit for the tie, while Ianis Hagi, Dennis Man, Florinel Coman and Valentin Mihaila are all in contention to join Denis Dragus in the three-man frontline.

Romania possible XI: Nita; Mogos, Dragusin, Burca, Ratiu; R. Marin, S. Marin, Stanciu; Hagi, Dragus, Coman

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Nita, Moldovan, Tarnovanu
Defenders:Ratiu, Dragusin, Rus, Nedelcearu, Burca, Mogos, Racovitan
Midfielders:M. Marin, Cicaldau, Hagi, Mihaila, Olaru, Coman, R. Marin, Man, Stanciu, Sorescu, Sut
Forwards:Alibec, Puscas, Dragus, Birligea

Netherlands team news

With the exception of Joey Veerman, who was forced off due to discomfort in the Austria loss, Dutch manager Ronald Koeman has a full-strength squad at his disposal

So with Xavi Simons in the fray, Tijjani Reijnders will switch to a deeper role alongside Jerdy Schouten - who is back from a ban.

Memphis Depay should keep his place upfront.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Reijnders, Schouten; Frimpong, Simons, Gakpo; Depay

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow
Defenders:Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries, Maatsen
Midfielders:Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Schouten, Simons, Gravenberch
Forwards:Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey, Zirkzee

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Romania and Netherlands across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 14, 2017Romania 0-3 NetherlandsInternational Friendly
March 26, 2013Netherlands 4-0 RomaniaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
October 16, 2012Romania 1-4 NetherlandsUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
June 17, 2008Netherlands 2-0 RomaniaUEFA European Championship
October 13, 2007Romania 1-0 NetherlandsUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

