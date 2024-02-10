Roma vs Inter: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on league leaders Inter in the Serie A at the Olimpico Stadium on Saturday. Inter will be looking to win their game in hand over Juventus and make it a seven-point advantage at the top of the standings after 23 rounds.

Since the 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan, following which Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club, the team from Rome has picked up three league wins in a row. Finding a fourth, however, will be a different challenge altogether.

That is because league leaders Inter are in excellent form and remain unbeaten in their last eight matches. They will be confident of getting their eighth consecutive win across all competitions when they travel to Rome. Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Inter kick-off time

Date: February 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, whereas live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Sardar Azmoun will return to the squad following Iran's exit from the Asian Cup but Inter will still be without Tammy Abraham and Chris Smalling. Smalling has recently resumed training. Additionally, Evan Ndicka will be representing Ivory Coast in the Africa Cup of Nations final on Sunday and is unavailable for this clash.

Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Angelino; Pellegrini, Paredes, Cristante; El Shaarawy, Dybala; Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Inter team news

Injury concerns for Inter are limited to fringe players Juan Cuadrado (Achilles) and Davide Frattesi (muscular), leaving boss Simone Inzaghi with the freedom to field his strongest available team at Stadio Olimpico.

The head coach is unlikely to deviate from a winning strategy and is expected to deploy Inter in their familiar 3-5-2 formation, with minimal alterations to the lineup.

Inter predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Audero, Sommer, Di Gennaro Defenders: Bastoni, Pavard, De Vrij, Bisseck, Acerbi, Dimarco, Darmian Midfielders: Calhanoglu, Asllani, Barella, Klaassen, Sensi, Mkhitaryan, Dumfries, Buchanan, Augusto Forwards: Martinez, Thuram, Arnautovic, Sanchez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 29/10/23 Inter Milan 1 - 0 Roma Serie A 06/05/23 Roma 0 - 2 Inter Milan Serie A 01/10/22 Inter Milan 1 - 2 Roma Serie A 23/04/22 Inter Milan 3 - 1 Roma Serie A 09/02/22 Inter Milan 2 - 0 Roma Coppa Italia

Useful links