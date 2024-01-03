Roma vs Cremonese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Coppa Italia match between Roma and Cremonese, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Roma will take on Cremonese in the Coppa Italia Round-of-16 fixture at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday. Jose Mourinho's team will face arch-rivals Lazio if they manage to go through to the next round with a win.

Roma ended December with two defeats in seven games. Those two losses came against Bologna and Juventus away from home. Their recent form at home across all competitions has been excellent, having only conceded three goals in an unbeaten run of 10 matches so far.

Cremonese are only nine points off the top of the Serie B table but are heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-3 loss at the hands of Palermo. They will find it difficult against this Roma side who are hard to beat in front of their home crowd. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Roma vs Cremonese kick-off time

Date: January 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Olimpico Stadium

The match will be played at the Olimpico Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Roma vs Cremonese online - TV channels & live streams

Live on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The match will not be televised in the UK, but live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Jose Mourinho will have to deal with absentees in his squad for the Coppa Italia match on Wednesday as Houssem Aouar is away on international duty with Algeria, and Evan Ndicka is set to represent Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

On a positive note, Marash Kumbulla is poised for a comeback after an eight-month absence due to an ACL injury. However, it is expected that the Albanian defender will begin the match on the bench.

Unfortunately, the English duo of Chris Smalling and Tammy Abraham are still unavailable. Multiple key players, including Paulo Dybala, may also be rested due to the congested fixture schedule.

Roma predicted XI: Svilar; Celik, Cristante, Llorente; Karsdorp, Bove, Sanches, Pellegrini, El Shaarawy; Azmoun, Belotti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Patricio, Svilar, Boer Defenders: Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp Midfielders: Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini Forwards: Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala

Cremonese team news

For Cremonese, the absence of Cristian Buonaiuto will have to be dealt with. He recently underwent surgery for a severe thigh injury, sidelining him for a minimum of three months.

Although Alessio Brambilla is back in full training, he is unlikely to be selected, and Yuri Rocchetti remains sidelined.

Cremonese predicted XI: Jungdal; Antov, Ravanelli, Bianchetti; Ghiglione, Collocolo, Castagnetti, Pickel, Sernicola; Vazquez, Okereke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarr, Saro, Jungdal Defenders: Valeri, Ravanelli, Pickel, Bianchetti, Sernicola, Ghiglione, Antov, Quagliata, Lochoshvili, Tuia Midfielders: Collocolo, Valzania, Castagnetti, Vázquez, Abrego, Majer, Bertolacci Forwards: Sekulov, Ciofani, Afena-Gyan, Tsadjout, Okereke, Coda, Zanimacchia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 2023 Cremonese 2 - 1 Roma Serie A February 2023 Roma 1 - 2 Cremonese Coppa Italia August 2022 Roma 1 - 0 Cremonese Serie A February 1996 Roma 3 - 0 Cremonese Serie A September 1995 Cremonese 0 - 1 Roma Serie A

